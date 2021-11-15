NATO chief wary of Russian military moves near Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is urging Russia to be more transparent about its military activities near Ukraine. But he stopped short of suggesting that Moscow might be preparing to invade its former Soviet neighbor. Ukraine claims that Russia kept tens of thousands of troops and equipment near their common border after conducting war games earlier this year. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has backed a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. The United States has warned the European Union to be wary of Russia’s intentions, but the Europeans do not believe that Russia might launch action anytime soon. Stoltenberg appealed to Russia on Monday to help “prevent escalations and reduce tensions.”