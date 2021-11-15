Kuwaiti emir transfers some duties to crown prince

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait has temporarily handed its crown prince some of the ruling emir’s constitutional duties. The royal family’s secretariat made the announcement on Monday without explaining why the transfer was necessary. The brief statement published on the state-run KUNA news agency said only that the government had issued a royal order for the crown prince to assume some duties of the 84-year-old ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah. In the past, the royal office has made such moves due to a ruler’s poor health. Given his age, the move to empower the crown prince raises concerns about Sheikh Nawaf’s uncertain health condition.