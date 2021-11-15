Kurds, others converge in French camp, seeking to reach UK

PARIS (AP) — At least 1,500 migrants are living in tents on a muddy lot in northern France as growing numbers of people fleeing Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries seek to traverse the English Channel and reach the U.K. Aid workers say the migrants have converged on the site of a former industrial complex in Grande-Synthe, a town east of the port city of Calais. They include families with young children. Local authorities have warned of dire sanitary conditions and overcrowding in the area. France’s interior minister and Britain’s home secretary were scheduled to speak Monday about the situation. The crossings have been a source of friction between the U.K. and France, with each side blaming each other for not doing enough to manage the situation.