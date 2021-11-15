Gaza doctor’s appeal for apology heard by top Israeli court

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian doctor has asked Israel’s Supreme Court to order the military to issue an official apology and compensation for a 2009 Israeli strike on Gaza that killed three of his daughters and a niece. The physician, who now lives in Canada, has for years sought justice for his family for what he says was a terrible mistake by the Israeli army. He spoke to reporters outside the courtroom ahead of the hearing on Monday. He said he was “coming to advocate for the truth.” The strike occurred during a 2009 war between Hamas militants and Israel. A lower court rejected his request in 2018.