Chicago police union chief to retire amid board hearing

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The head of Chicago’s largest police union says he’ll retire from the department amid a disciplinary hearing that could have ended with his firing. The Chicago Tribune reports that John Catanzara said Monday he felt the outcome of the proceedings against him was predetermined. The Chicago Police Board hearing centered on Catanzara’s past conduct, including allegedly making offensive statements on social media. The hearing was expected to last three days, but if Catanzara retires, the hearing officer overseeing the case said it will be closed.