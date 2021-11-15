Biden to sign public safety order during tribal summit

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to help improve public safety and justice for Native Americans during the first tribal nations summit since 2016. Leaders from more than 570 tribes in the United States are expected to join the two-day virtual event beginning Monday, with nearly three dozen addressing the gathering. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to speak Monday. The summit is being held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected Native Americans and Alaska Natives at disproportionate rates. The event is being hosted by the White House for the first time. Previous summits were at the Interior Department.