6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school

By PATTY NIEBERG

AP / Report for America

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say six teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in a park near a high school in suburban Denver, but all are expected to survive. The victims in Monday’s shooting range in age from 14 to 18. Police chief Vanessa Wilson says are all students at Aurora Central High School. She says multiple rounds of different calibers were found at the scene and some may have also been fired by someone on foot. Police are asking for neighbors and any other bystanders to share any videos or photos from phones or house surveillance systems that might help detectives identify suspects who still haven’t been apprehended.