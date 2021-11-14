UK: 1 dead in car explosion outside Liverpool hospital

LONDON (AP) — Counter-terrorism police in Britain are investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another. Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi that pulled up at Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before the explosion took place Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution. One person died and a man was being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police said they were “keeping an open mind” about what caused the explosion.