Poland says police hit with stones by migrants at border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities say migrants who tried to cross the border from Belarus attacked Polish police officers with stones, hitting one in the helmet. In a separate incident some three hours earlier, about 50 migrants broke through a border barrier by force near a different border village. Police said they detained 22 Iraqi citizens. They are the latest developments in a tense standoff on the eastern frontier of Poland, which is also the eastern edge of both the European Union and NATO. The EU accuses the Belarusian president of orchestrating a large movement of migrants from the Middle East to the border in retaliation for sanctions on his repressive rule.