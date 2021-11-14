New outbreak prompts China to lock down university campus

BEIJING (AP) — China has confined nearly 1,500 university students to their dormitories and hotels following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the northwestern city of Dalian. The order was issued Sunday after several dozen new cases were reported at Zhuanghe University City. Students are attending class remotely and having their meals delivered to their rooms. The lockdown is the latest example of China’s zero-tolerance approach to the outbreak, which has brought considerable disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods. Quarantines, obligatory testing and travel restrictions have become the new normal for much of the population, even as vaccination rates surge. While that has met little open resistance, complaints were raised about the recent killing of a quarantined person’s pet dog by health workers.