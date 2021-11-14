Jeffrey Epstein faces trial by proxy: Ghislaine Maxwell

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite his suicide, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will still be put on trial in a sense in the coming weeks by a proxy: his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. The 59-year-old Maxwell is to go before a federal jury in Manhattan later this month on charges she groomed underage victims to have unwanted sex with Epstein. The British socialite has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Over 600 potential jurors will be brought to court this week for questioning by the judge to weed out bias. A panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will be picked just before opening statements start on Nov. 29 at her highly anticipated trial.