Former New Orleans mayor Landrieu to manage Biden’s $1T plan

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has chosen a former New Orleans mayor, Mitch Landrieu, to supervise his $1 trillion infrastructure plan. The White House says Landrieu will be tasked with coordinating across federal agencies to work on roads, ports, bridges and airports. Landrieu is a longtime public servant who has worked across states and cities in times of crisis. The 61-year-old Landrieu took over as mayor of New Orleans in 2010, five years after Hurricane Katrina swamped the city and as the area’s recovery stalled. Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill into law on Monday.