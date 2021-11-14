Dubai Air Show opens to industry on the mend amid COVID-19

By AYA BATRAWY and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, united Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s biennial Air Show opened to a world still reeling from the pandemic and an aviation industry hard-hit by the coronavirus, but on the mend. Boeing and Airbus have traditionally been the stars of the aviation trade show that opened Sunday. This year, however, the five-day exhibition is expected to be much more muted than in past years due to the subdued state of flying and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The air show in Dubai is one of the first major aviation trade shows to take place since the pandemic. The tarmac outside the exhibition hall Sunday offered a visual layout of the latest innovations in commercial aviation and defense.