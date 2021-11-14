Disney’s ‘Eternals’ tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Disney and Marvel’s “Eternals” fell 61% in its second weekend in theaters, but it’s still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Studio estimates Sunday show “Eternals” added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million. Second place went to “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” which made an estimated $16.4 million from 3,700 theaters over the weekend and $22 million across its five days in release. More and more awards hopefuls are entering the specialty box office as well. This weekend Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast” made $1.8 million from 580 screens in its debut.