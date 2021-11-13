Woman wanted for trespassing near Bronx Zoo lion exhibit

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a woman charged two years ago with trespassing near the lion exhibit and taunting the animals at the Bronx Zoo is wanted again for doing the same thing. Police asked for the public’s help Friday night in locating Myah Autry. She is accused of trespassing in a fenced-in area near the lion exhibit Thursday. Cellphone video obtained by WNBC-TV shows a woman wearing a red dress and leopard-print shawl standing across a moat from a lion and talking to it, holding roses and tossing money. A zoo spokesperson says the zoo will seek prosecution of the trespasser.