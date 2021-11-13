Venezuelan musicians pursue world’s largest orchestra record

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Thousands of Venezuelan musicians, mostly children and adolescents, have attempt to set the record of the world’s largest orchestra during a concert in Caracas. The musicians are all connected with Venezuela’s network of youth orchestras. On Saturday, they performed a roughly 10-minute Tchaikovsky piece under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors who had the job of verifying that more than 8,097 instruments were played simultaneously, which would break the existing record held by a Russian group. The Guinness World Records will determine within 10 days whether a record was set. Fifteen-year-old viola player Angele Barraoeta says the effort shows that hours of practice were worth it.