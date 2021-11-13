Polish, Israeli govts condemn antisemitic display in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Israeli and Polish government officials have condemned an antisemitic incident that occurred in Poland this week involving Polish nationalists on Independence Day. Participants at the gathering in the central Polish city of Kalisz on Thursda chanted “Deaths to Jews” and burned a copy of a medieval document that offered Jews protection. Poland’s interior minister said Saturday said he hoped that “the people who organized the shameful and scandalous assembly in Kalisz on November 11 will suffer legal consequences.” Poland’s influential Catholic Church also also strongly condemned the outpouring of hatred. Israel’s Foreign Minister said he welcomed the “unequivocal condemnation” of the “shocking display of hate.”