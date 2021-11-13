Merkel calls on all to get shots to avoid bad virus winter

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on all unvaccinated Germans to get their shots as quickly as possible as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hits the latest in a string of new highs. Merkel said in her weekly podcast Saturday: “If we stand together, if we think about protecting ourselves and caring for others, we can save our country a lot this winter.” Germany’s disease control center said Germany’s infection rate climbed to 277.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, up from 263.7 the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute reported 45,081 new infections, two days after the daily total topped 50,000 for the first time. Another 228 COVID-19 deaths brought Germany’s total in the pandemic so far to 97,617.