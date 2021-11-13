Blast on bus in Afghan capital kills 1 person, wounds 5

KABUL (AP) — Emergency workers say a bomb has exploded on a mini-bus on a busy commercial street in a Kabul neighborhood mainly populated by members of Afghanistan’s minority Hazara community. At least one person was killed and five were wounded. The driver of the bus has told The Associated Press that an explosion went off in the back of the bus. A Taliban spokesman says the incident was caused by a fire that broke out on the vehicle, sparking an explosion. Afghanistan’s Hazara community, which is mainly Shiite, has repeatedly been targeted in attacks, mostly blamed on the Islamic State group.