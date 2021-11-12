White House nominates 10 for US Marshals, US attorney posts

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is nominating its first set of U.S. Marshals, including the first Black man to serve as the U.S. Marshal in Minnesota, along with a slate of other historic firsts for U.S. attorney posts across the nation. The Justice Department’s 93 U.S. attorneys, who are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their respective districts, are likely to be central to efforts to combat violent crime. The White House says the 10 candidates were “chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law” and commitment to the independence of the Justice Department. The announcement also means Biden has now nominated 37 people to serve as U.S. attorneys.