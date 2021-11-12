US sanctions Eritrea’s military, ruling party over Ethiopia

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war. A Treasury Department statement Friday cited the “continued role” they play in the war that has killed thousands. Ethiopia’s government allowed Eritrean soldiers to enter Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses have accused them of some of the war’s worst abuses, but then denied the soldiers were there for months. The Treasury Department also warned that it is ready to sanction others, including Ethiopia’s federal government and the rival Tigray forces, “if there is not tangible progress toward a cessation of hostilities.”