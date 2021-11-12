State AG: Abortion waiting period to remain in Tennessee

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery says pregnant people in the state will continue to be required to wait at least 48 hours before getting abortions. Slatery announced Friday that the six-year legal battle is now “over” and the contentious state law is “no longer subject to question.” In August, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the 2015 law, arguing that opponents had failed to identify instances where a woman had been significantly burdened by the requirement. After the law was upheld in August, the plaintiffs had the opportunity to bring the case to be further reviewed by the nation’s highest court but didn’t.