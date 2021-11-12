Portuguese bishops plan committee to investigate sex abuse

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Catholic Church in Portugal is setting up a national committee to coordinate the work of local church groups looking into possible cases of child sex abuse by members of the clergy. Portuguese bishops say the committee will “strengthen and broaden” the church’s response to any current and historic abuse allegations. Church officials have not said who will sit on the national committee, nor when it will begin its work nor what its specific guidelines will be. A church statement said the committee will act as a national “listening post” for developments in investigations.