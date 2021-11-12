Meadows to defy subpoena as Jan. 6 panel threatens contempt

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says his client will defy a subpoena from a House committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. That’s likely to trigger a contempt vote against the former Republican congressman. The Jan. 6 panel had given Meadows until Friday to comply with the September subpoena and appear for a deposition, but his lawyer said that his client has a “sharp legal dispute” with the committee because former President Donald Trump has claimed executive privilege over the testimony. Meadows’ lawyer said the dispute would be resolved by the courts.