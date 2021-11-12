Lithuania jails 2 of its nationals for spying for Russia

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A court in Lithuania has found two Lithuanian men guilty of spying for Russia by passing information to a Russian handler, and jailed them for 4 years and 1.5 years, respectively. The Klaipeda Regional Court said the men did not know each other but were in contact with the same FSB agent from Russia’s Kaliningrad region, the court said Friday. The trial was held behind closed doors in the port of Klaipeda, Lithuania’s third largest city. Lithuania was part of the Soviet Union for five decades and declared independence prior to its 1991 collapse. Lithuania is now part of the European Union and NATO.