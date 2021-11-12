Lebanese minister in Saudi spat still unwilling to step down

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s information minister at the heart of the country’s diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia says he’d only step down if he received unspecified guarantees his resignation would resolve the crisis. George Kordahi said on Friday he has received “no guarantees.” His comments came a day after the leader of Lebanon’s Shiite militant Hezbollah group said no concessions should be offered to Saudi Arabia, which he accused of fabricating the crisis to undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty. Pressure has mounted on Kordahi to step down after remarks criticizing Saudi Arabia for its role in the civil war in Yemen.