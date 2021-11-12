Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues in Pacific Northwest

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has used two helicopters to rescue about 50 people from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday as heavy rains in the Pacific Northwest prompted warnings of floods and landslides. The Coast Guard said on Twitter that “evacuation efforts were ongoing” from the RV Park off Highway 101 in Neskowin, Oregon. A rescue swimmer was also on the scene. Neskowin is about 90 miles southwest of Portland. Flood warnings were in place Friday for several rivers in western Washington as well as parts of Oregon as heavy rains continued in the Pacific Northwest.