Closing time: Climate diplomats decide wording and the world

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ANNIRUDDHA GHOSAL and SETH BORENSTEIN

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Thump, thump, thump. In the frantic last hours of U.N. climate talks in Scotland, the noise was of a senior diplomat from Luxembourg coming sprinting down a hallway inside the summit site, his hair flying as he whooshed by clutching a sheaf of papers, before vanishing inside an office as abruptly as he appeared. On Friday, the final stretch of talks to hammer out what nearly 200 governments will do next about fossil fuels heating the Earth to disastrous levels was like that: Frenetic, often mysterious activity by country delegations haggling to get as much of their stand as possible, ambitious or stingy, into the final deal that will emerge at the talks close.