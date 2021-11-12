Canada withdrawing nonessential embassy staff from Haiti

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada is temporarily withdrawing nonessential staff from its embassy in Haiti. The move comes in response to a spike in gang-related violence in Haiti and a severe lack of fuel that has affected hospitals, schools and banks. Global Affairs Canada says the embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open, but all Canadians should avoid nonessential travel to the country. The fuel shortage has threatened basic services across much of Haiti, which is still recovering from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in July. The country has also suffered a wave of kidnappings. U.S. and Haitian authorities trying to secure the release of 17 members of a missionary group abducted last month.