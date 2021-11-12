Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will hold their much-anticipated virtual summit on Monday evening. The leaders are looking to dial back tensions after a rough start to the U.S.-China relationship since Biden took office earlier this year. The White House is setting low expectations for the video call between the leaders. Biden is expected to stress that the two nations need to set guardrails in areas of deepening tension in the increasingly complicated U.S.-China relationship. White House officials said that no major announcements are expected to come from the meeting.