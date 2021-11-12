Skip to Content
Amazon workers in New York withdraw petition to unionize

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board is confirming that a group of Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize its workers. The move comes less than two weeks before the labor board was expected to hold a hearing to determine whether there was sufficient interest to form a union at the Amazon distribution center. Union organizers had said in late October that it delivered  hundreds of signatures to the agency _ a key step in authorizing a vote that could establish the first union at the nation’s largest online retailer.  An NLRB spokesperson declined to elaborate the reason behind the pullback but noted the workers can refile a petition.

