US urges citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening turmoil

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S. government is urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti because of the country’s deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel. That shortage has affected hospitals, schools and banks. The warning from the U.S. State Department comes as Haiti’s government and police are struggling to control gangs that have blocked fuel distribution terminals for weeks. Gas stations remained closed on Thursday. It’s unclear how many U.S. citizens currently live in Haiti. U.S. citizens aren’t required to register their travel abroad. Meanwhile, U.S. and Haitian authorities are still trying to secure the release of 17 members of a missionary group from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.