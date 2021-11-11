‘Spencer’ star Kristen Stewart is done hiding her life

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kristen Stewart knows a thing or two about being extremely famous. Her latest film in which she plays Princess Diana, someone even more famous than herself, has led to unexpected reflections. Stewart’s turn in “Spencer,” currently in theaters, has also put her squarely as a front-runner for a best actress Oscar nomination, which would be a first for the 31-year-old. And in the midst of all the press and accolades, Stewart also revealed that she is engaged to her girlfriend of two years. Stewart spoke to The Associated Press about that decision, how she and Diana ae different and what awards mean to her.