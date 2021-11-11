Slovakia rejects proposed law restricting access to abortion

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Lawmakers in Slovakia have narrowly rejected proposed legislation that would have tightened access to abortion in the European Union country. The bill was submitted by conservative lawmakers for the Ordinary People, the senior party in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger. It has drawn protests at home and abroad. Currently, abortion is legal upon request in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy in the Roman Catholic stronghold in Eastern Europe; it is available after that for certain medical reasons.