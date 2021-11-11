Police radioed ‘crushing-type injuries’ as concert continued

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police officers began seeing injured concertgoers just minutes into rapper Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld music festival where eight people died. That’s according to police radio traffic obtained by the Houston Chronicle. Officers can be heard over police airwaves on Friday night reporting that people were coming out of the packed crowd with “crushing-type injuries.” Hundreds of other fans were injured and at least two are still in critical condition. Authorities have opened a criminal investigation but have not yet assigned any fault.