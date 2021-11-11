Options, options: As clock ticks on, climate talks wide open

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Officials from almost 200 nations have worked through the night at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, trying to hammer out agreements on a range of tricky topics in time for a Friday deadline. Among the outstanding issues was international carbon trading, a subject that’s nagged at negotiators since the Paris climate accord was sealed in 2015. Fresh drafts on regulating international cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were released overnight. So were new proposals for assessing and tracking financial aid for developing countries. Poor nations have insisted they will not back any deal that fails to address their need for funds to help cut emissions and adapt to the consequences of global warming.