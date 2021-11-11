Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — The lawyer for detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster says a court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. The lawyer says Fenster, who is the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found guilty Friday of contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. Fenster has been detained since May. He still faces two additional charges in a different court for allegedly violating the counterterrorism law and a statute covering treason and sedition.