EU parliamentarians urge stop to genocide denial in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A group of European parliamentarians has urged the Serbian president and other government officials to stop glorifying convicted war criminals and denying genocide committed in Bosnia in the 1990s. The parliamentarians made their appeal on Thursday, two days after Serbia’s police prevented rights activists from painting over a large mural in downtown Belgrade of convicted Bosnian Serb wartime commander Ratko Mladic. An international war crimes court has sentenced Mladic to life in prison for genocide in the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica in 1995, when some 8,000 Bosniaks were gunned down by his troops during the war in Bosnia.