Cambodian court orders early release of 5 activists

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian appeals court has ordered the early release of five activists, including a prominent labor leader who has been a longtime critic of the government. The Phnom Penh Court of Appeals said Friday it had ordered the release later in the day of Rong Chhun and four others, but gave no immediate details about its decision. Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, has been in custody since July 2020 after the government claimed he spread false information about Cambodia’s border with Vietnam — a sensitive issue with political significance in the country.