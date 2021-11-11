Calls mount for Israel to free Palestinians on hunger strike

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel faces growing calls to release five Palestinians who have been on hunger strike for weeks to protest against being held without charge in what’s known as “administrative detention.” One has been fasting for 120 days and is in severe condition. Israel says the policy is needed to detain suspects without disclosing sensitive intelligence. The Palestinians and rights groups say it denies due process. Suspects can be held for months or years without seeing the evidence against them. The five Palestinians have been on hunger strike for at least 32 days. A sixth ended his 113-day hunger strike on Thursday after being told he will be released in three months.