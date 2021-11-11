Boise shooter reported to police 3 times before mall attack

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public records show police received multiple calls from people reporting an armed and threatening man in the months before he killed two people and injured at least four others in a shooting at a Boise shopping mall. The Idaho Statesman obtained the Ada County Emergency Dispatch records through a public record request. The dispatch records showed callers had reported Jacob Bergquist to law enforcement agencies for separate incidents at a Walmart, a hospital and a mall in recent months. Bergquist died a day after exchanging gunfire with Boise police officers during the Oct. 25 Boise Towne Square mall attack.