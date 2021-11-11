Blinken headed to Africa to address various crises

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Africa next week as the Biden administration intensifies diplomatic efforts to resolve crises in Ethiopia and Sudan and seeks to boost counterterrorism cooperation. The State Department says Blinken will leave Monday for visits to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal. Although he doesn’t plan to visit either Ethiopia or Sudan, both countries and neighboring Somalia will be at the top of his agenda in Kenya. Kenya has played a key role in regional efforts to ease the intensifying conflict in Ethiopia and has supported broader attempts to restore civilian-led government in Sudan after a coup there last month. In Nigeria and Senegal, Blinken will discuss west African security, health, climate and development issues.