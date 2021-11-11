AP analysis: Exposure to extreme heat has tripled since 1983

By DREW COSTLEY and NICKY FORSTER

Associated Press

An Associated Press analysis of temperature and population data shows that exposure to extreme heat has tripled and now affects about a quarter of the world’s population. To better understand the issue, Columbia University’s climate school recently published a global dataset with estimates of both population and temperature. It shows that in 2016, just under 1.7 billion people lived in areas exposed to extreme heat. The majority of them are in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.