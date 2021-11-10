US presses Russia over troop buildup along Ukraine border

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is stepping up pressure on Russia over a build-up of troops along its frontier with Ukraine. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to meet his Ukrainian counterpart in Washington, the top U.S. diplomat for Europe said the administration is watching the border situation closely and would regard any escalation with deep concern. Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Karen Donfried told the AP that senior Russian officials have been warned of potential consequences for any increased threat to Ukraine’s security. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said last week that about 90,000 Russian troops are stationed not far from the border and in rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine’s east.