Q&A: María Becerra, from YouTuber to the Latin Grammys

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Before she became one of the most popular Argentine singers of the last year, María Becerra was a YouTuber whose funny videos, in which she appeared bathing her cat or even shaving her face with foam, generated millions of views. But her true passion was music, not comedy, and now she is nominated for the Latin Grammy for best new artist. Mostly a reggaeton singer-songwriter, although she has also performed R&B and bachata, in 2019 she debuted with the single “222” and two years later released the EP “Animal, Part 1”, which was followed this year by her first full album, “Animal”.