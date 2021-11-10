Nearly 30 killed in violence across Nigeria’s north

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Another round of violence across the northwest and central parts of Nigeria has led to the death of nearly 30 including police officers, according to locals and the authorities. The attacks in the northern states of Zamfara, Katsina and Taraba are the latest in growing violence by armed groups who security experts have said are former Fulani herdsmen caught up in Nigeria’s prolonged conflict between farmers and nomadic cattle herders. It has been difficult for authorities to stop the killings because of the “very inadequate” police presence and “proliferation of ungoverned spaces” in violent hotspots, according to Oluwole Ojewale of the Africa-focused Institute for Security Studies.