Interview transcripts offer window into Cuomo investigation

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared pugilistic and paranoid at times during an 11-hour deposition that was made public Wednesday. He denied the sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office while ascribing political motives to the people investigating his behavior. His alleged victims detailed a “toxic” workplace in the administration where they were subjected to crude remarks, creepy questions about their sex lives, hazing and bullying. New York Attorney General Letitia James released hundreds of pages of transcripts Wednesday of interviews two independent investigators conducted earlier this year with 10 of Cuomo’s accusers, plus the governor himself.