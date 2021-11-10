Indonesia, Malaysia leaders urge end to Myanmar violence

By EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia have urged military-ruled Myanmar to resolve its internal conflict and help stem the flow of Rohingya refugees fleeing to Malaysia. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on an official visit to Indonesia on Wednesday, expressed concern about the emergency situation in Myanmar following the Feb. 1 military takeover that has led more minority Muslim Rohingya to leave the country. More than 200,000 Rohingya have resettled in Malaysia in recent years. Yaakob said after meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo that if the Rohingya could settle peacefully in Myanmar, it would decrease the number of refugees leaving for Malaysia. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar since 2017, most to neighboring Bangladesh.