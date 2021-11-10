Cuba accuses US of organizing new protest demonstrations

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Foreign Ministry has summoned hundreds of foreign diplomats to a meeting where it accused the U.S. government of instigating a planned opposition demonstration that local authorities have banned. The protest march scheduled for Monday coincides with the reopening of the country after 20 months of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The socialist government is intent on preventing a repeat of the largest street protests in two decades that caught officials by surprise in July and which they also blamed partly on U.S. economic sanctions and foes based in the U.S.