Counting down in style: What’s new in Advent calendars

By KATIE WORKMAN

Associated Press

For lovers of Advent calendars, there are lots of new offerings to count down to Christmas. Show up with one for Thanksgiving dinner and your recipient will be getting daily treats all month long. There are Advent calendars that contain candy, wine, liquor, coffee, tea and more. New examples include an Advent calendar from the French jam maker Bonne Maman that opens to a winter village scene and features 24 mini jars of fruit spreads and honey. Williams-Sonoma has a Mandalorian-themed candy Advent calendar. Purina is among those offering Advent calendars with treats for dogs and cats. Sugarfina has a Hanukkah twist: eight drawers containing candy.